The Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation hosts an upcoming youth 'Day On The Range' event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation will host an upcoming 'Day on the Range' youth event from the Boys and Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region.

from the Pikes Peak Range Riders-Natalie Field

The event will take place this upcoming Tues. Jul. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and be held atLatigo Trails Equestrian Center (LATIGO).

The purpose of the event is to give kids a taste of what Western life is like, by allowing the children to have a chance to dress up as cowboys and cowgirls.

About the event:



The event is also for all children ages 6-12.

The children get a chance to get out of the city, receive cowboy wear, and learn about our Western lifestyle.

Where then a host from the Pikes Peak Range Riders and friends also dresses in cowboy attire and brings horses, cattle, and other animals to help the children learn about: "The Cowboy Way."

The children will also rotate through eleven active stations for hands-on learning.

Those stations include cowboy history, cattle, branding, roping, horseback riding, country western music, sheep herding, a wagon ride, and a petting zoo.

The Pikes Peak Rangerettes and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol will also participate in the event.

For more information about the event, visit theirwebsite.

You can also check out their Facebook page to see all of the upcoming exciting events as well:





Sheriff: Colorado a cartel-welcoming state Appellate court rules statute blocks sheriff from holding inmates for ICE Teller County Sheriff discusses recent lawsuit ruling against them

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.