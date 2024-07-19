Watch Now
The Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation hosts an upcoming youth 'Day On The Range' event

RANGE RIDERS 2022.jpg
KOAA News 5
Pikes Peak Range Riders head out following the 2022 Western Street Breakfast in downtown Colorado Springs.
Posted at 1:00 PM, Jul 19, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation will host an upcoming 'Day on the Range' youth event from the Boys and Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region.

LATIGO-Pikes Peak Range Riders logo

The event will take place this upcoming Tues. Jul. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and be held atLatigo Trails Equestrian Center (LATIGO).

The purpose of the event is to give kids a taste of what Western life is like, by allowing the children to have a chance to dress up as cowboys and cowgirls.

About the event:

  • The event is also for all children ages 6-12.
  • The children get a chance to get out of the city, receive cowboy wear, and learn about our Western lifestyle.
  • Where then a host from the Pikes Peak Range Riders and friends also dresses in cowboy attire and brings horses, cattle, and other animals to help the children learn about: "The Cowboy Way."
  • The children will also rotate through eleven active stations for hands-on learning.
  • Those stations include cowboy history, cattle, branding, roping, horseback riding, country western music, sheep herding, a wagon ride, and a petting zoo.
  • The Pikes Peak Rangerettes and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol will also participate in the event.

For more information about the event, visit theirwebsite.

You can also check out their Facebook page to see all of the upcoming exciting events as well:



