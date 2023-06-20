The Pikes Peak Range Riders and what they do in our community

The Western Street Breakfast is the iconic starting point for the Pikes Peak Range Riders' five-day trek. For decades, this dedicated group of horsemen make an annual trail each summer to promote the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

Lynn Spear is a Range Rider and says it goes far beyond the ride, "Connection is the big word. Just a rich connection with the history of the state, a connection with the people, a connection with the cowboy way of life and a beautiful partnership with our service men and women."

The Pikes Peak Range Riders organization was founded in 1949 by Kenneth D. Brookhart and Everett R. Conover. At that time it the group was made up of 35 men who would ride horseback around America's Mountain to promote the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

The current count of riders stands at 224 though not all of them make the annual ride. This year it's about 150. Now, the pack of horsemen hail from all walks of life, they're doctors, lawyers, ranchers, and businessmen.

The non-profit Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation (Latigo) was formed in 1999 to allow the Pikes Peak Range Riders to focus their charitable community activities. The Foundation's focus is on youth events that have a Western, agricultural, and equine orientation.

Mike McKiernan said as a Pikes Peak Range Rider, "We want to teach those cowboy values. The family values, the care for animals, the care for each other. The Range Riders represent all of those things and that's what makes being a range rider such a special thing."

The Western Street breakfast is on June 21st



5:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Pancake breakfast is served by Army/Air Force volunteers (kids five and under eat free)

8:00 a.m. Pike Peak Range Riders ride out of town on horseback

In addition to a large pancake breakfast, the fundraiser event will also host various activities for the whole family.

The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo goes from July 11 through July 15.

____

