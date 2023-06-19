Get excited! Western Street Breakfast to happen Wednesday in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The annual Western Street Breakfast is scheduled to return to the corner of Pikes Peak Ave and Tejon St Wednesday morning to celebrate the community's Western heritage.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:



5:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Pancake breakfast is served by Army/Air Force volunteers (kids five and under eat free)

8:00 a.m. Pike Peak Range Riders ride out of town on horseback

In addition to a large pancake breakfast, the fundraiser event will also host various activities for the whole family.

FESTIVITIES:



Appearances by Girl of the West and Aide to the Girl of the West

and Kids Corral with a petting zoo, roping the hay bale, gunslinger, and a trick roper

75th Annual Lil’ Cowboys and Cowgirls Round-Up costume contest (click here to register)

Trick Roper, Gunslinger and Sweetwater, Native American Hoop Dancers

Music performances by the Flying W Wranglers and Exit West

ROAD CLOSURES:

The following roads will be closed on Wednesday from midnight until 9:00 a.m.



Pikes Peak Avenue between Cascade Avenue and Nevada Avenue

Tejon Street between Kiowa Street and Colorado Avenue

Pikes Peak Avenue between Nevada Avenue and Corona Street

COST:

The pancake breakfast costs $5 except for kids five and under. These tickets can be purchased at the event (cash only) or on Eventbrite.

Each purchase gets you a commemorative, wooden token that gets you into the breakfast and then is yours to keep.

For groups larger than 10 people that would like to pay via check or credit card. Contact the event organizers in advance to make the proper arrangements.