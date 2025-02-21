The new space race? New Colorado Springs business talks how to prepare for potential war in outer space

COLORADO SPRINGS — To LMI Senior VP Mark Eddings, the prospect of fighting in space is a big unknown.

"Fortunately, war has really not broken out in space, but we've used space to fight wars all over the world, and that's really what's at stake," said Eddings.

His company recently expanded to Colorado Springs, saying this area already has a large defense industry presence to help find solutions for outer space problems.

"We're currently... about 80-90 people here," said Eddings. "We're looking to add another 100-150 more people here in Colorado Springs."

As the need grows, Eddings and the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC CEO Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer said the community can find people to fill these roles by looking no further than those who already served.

"We have so many people that are exiting the military each month from their military service in our region because of those retirements..., many of them want to stay right here in Colorado Springs," said Reeder Kleymeyer.

Both say veterans and active duty military members will play a big role in any possible future fights in space.

"They'll be able to come in and move really quickly (and) understand what a war in space is going to look like," said Eddings.

Reeder Kleymeyer says when not all can be found from within, that's when recruitment of these high skilled positions comes into play.

"We target high priced areas across the country and tell them why they should come to Colorado Springs," said Reeder Kleymeyer.

