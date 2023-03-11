Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

The Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl returns to Colorado Springs

Downtown Colorado Springs
Larry Marr
This morning after the fog lifted in Colorado Springs
Downtown Colorado Springs
Posted at 5:27 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 19:27:58-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl will return to Colorado Springs next weekend. The crawl will take place Downtown on Fri. March 17th and Sat. March 18th from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Over 1,000 crawlers are expected to participate during the two-day festivities. Tickets are required to attend, and complimentary drinks will be provided.

An after party will take place each night from 10 p.m. until midnight at La Burla Bee.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit the Crawl With US Website.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards