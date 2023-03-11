The Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl returns to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl will return to Colorado Springs next weekend. The crawl will take place Downtown on Fri. March 17th and Sat. March 18th from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Over 1,000 crawlers are expected to participate during the two-day festivities. Tickets are required to attend, and complimentary drinks will be provided.

An after party will take place each night from 10 p.m. until midnight at La Burla Bee.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit the Crawl With US Website.

