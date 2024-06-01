'The Loft' opening up again this summer for high schoolers in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — High schoolers will soon have a place to hang out this summer in Pueblo for free. Pueblo City Government is teaming up with the Boys and Girls Club of Pueblo County to open up 'The Loft' again for the summer.

The program will be happening from June 7 to August 3 every Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The hangout spot will be at Central High School and the Sprague Clubhouse on the southside on Fridays. On Saturdays, it will be at the Senior Development Resource Agency (SRDA) in downtown Pueblo.

"It's really important that our youth have something to do... on weekend nights or nights during the summer time," said Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham. "I think it's really going to help with some of the crime issues that we face if kids have an alternative and something to do."

Funding for The Loft is being provided by Pueblo's American Rescue Plan Act.

The program is only open to incoming high school students. To learn more about The Loft or to register, visit the Boys and Girls Club of Pueblo County's website.

