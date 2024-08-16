The Launchpad: New homeless youth resource coming together

COLORADO SPRINGS — Addressing issues like affordable housing for the homeless also requires the right kind of support toward independence.

For example, homeless teens and young adults are better served with a course correction that can prevent habitual homelessness.

“We need housing that can meet different people in different places where they're at in their life,” said The Place/Launchpad, CEO, Becky Treece.

The soon to be completed Launchpad apartment housing on Colorado Springs westside is limited to young people 18 to 25.

It is housing with counseling and support programs on site.

Homeless programs for youth are typically approached differently than those for other segments of the homeless population.

The goal is to guide youth toward independence before homelessness becomes a lifestyle.

Treece said, “Getting that safe roof over your head is step one. It is really hard to address the other things going on in your life, study for a test, go to your appointments, whatever it may be, if you're worried about where you're going to sleep tonight.”

A build like the Launchpad required creative funding and years of planning.

There is excitement about the addition of the 50 new units while at the same time the number of young people needing a place to stay is closer to 150.

“The reality is, in Colorado Springs, more young people are falling into homelessness than we are placing into long term housing solutions,” said Treece.

Construction of the Launchpad project is moving forward quickly.

The plan from completion is early 2025.

___





News 5 Files Colorado Open Record Request For Noise Data Following the Ford Amphitheater's first concerts over the weekend, the City of Colorado Springs says it is not releasing noise level data captured during the shows to the public, despite concerns from nearby residents. City of Colorado Springs not planning to release noise level data from Ford Amphitheater

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.