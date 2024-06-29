The latest addition to Main Street in Fountain, Loco Promos brings culture and inspiration from Guam

FOUNTAIN — The ribbon is cut and the doors are open for a new print shop on Main Street in Fountain, Loco Promos. Traci Kinnischtzke and Janie Mills with the Fountain Valley Chamber Of Commerce said this is just one of many businesses opening a storefront in Fountain.

“Where better to start than Fountain you know, it's a great community. So we're excited to have people here,” Kinnischtzke said.

Janie Mills said at least three new shops have opened over the past few months.

“We've kind of come out of a very low time and now we're seeing more people take that risk again to open a new business,” Mills said.

They say more customers are wanting to support local businesses rather than buy from online or bigger stores.

“We have all the big big box places and that's great but I think the mom and pop shops really are wanting to be supportive and people,” Mills said.

The newest sign on Main Street reads Loco Promos. It replaces what once sat as an empty storefront in an Old Town Fountain. The founder, Jennifer Rodriguez, said it serves as a one-stop print shop.

“We would pass by this building every day and I would tell my husband and my children I want to move into that shop,” Rodriguez said, “And low and behold we are here.”

Loco Promos specializes in engraving awards, trophies and medals.

“We do custom shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies and by next year we'll be doing embroidery,” Rodriguez said.

Kinnischtzke also works in real estate. She says this unique store will be a great asset for the community.

“For my real estate business, being able to come here and get my promotional items that I need and stuff. So rather than have an accident online and wonder if I ordered the right thing,” Kinnischtzke said.

Running a business is common knowledge for founder Jennifer Rodriguez. She owned a similar shop in Guam for more than 16 years.

“We did fundraising, we did awards, promotional items. Basically we became a household name back on the island,” Rodriguez said.

Last year, the Rodriguez family left their home island and moved to Fountain.

“So what took us here to Colorado is our granddaughter. She's actually two years old and she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy,” Rodriguez said.

She said Guam did not have the health care services her granddaughter needed, so they decided to move to Colorado.

Rodriguez expresses how happy she is to have opened a storefront on Main Street.

“We are here to stay,” Rodriguez said.

She said now that her store is open her next goal is to work with other local businesses to help give back to the community.

