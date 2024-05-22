The Indepedent returns to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — “I am happy to see the Independent back, said Colorado Springs resident Terry Sharpton, “You get a lot of interesting news reporting in that little paper.”

The Colorado Springs Independent newspaper is back in print.

“Still free,” said Editor, Ben Trollinger

The paper has been absent for nearly six months.

Now there is new ownership.

“Colorado Springs Independent was bought by two local entrepreneurs, Kevin O'Neil and JW Roth, who are both deeply rooted in the community and believe in supporting local independent voices in journalism,” said Trollinger.

He added, investors with ties to the community will increase the papers accountability.

“I would emphasize the importance of local ownership. I think that's increasingly rare across the country when you look at different markets.

In a world where media bias accusations are on the rise, Trollinger said the Independent’s accountability is essential to building back a base of readers who may agree or disagree with articles.

“Readers can write them letters, they can email them, they can let their voice be known, their idea has been known.”

The Independent is back in racks at high traffic locations like eateries and shops across Colorado Springs.

There is a new strategy to get more people turning its pages.

“We're also going to be mailing tens of thousands of copies to homes throughout the city.”

The idea behind the approach is adding readership by diversifying it.

“It's just an interesting challenge to try to understand different parts of the community, and not just speak to the choir, but to really try to understand people from different backgrounds,” said Trollinger.

The return of the Independent brings a second paper back to Colorado Springs.

“That is the hallmark of a healthy media ecosystem for a city is having different voices, different organizations, some competing, some working together,” said Trollinger.

The first volume of the returning paper is in print and online.

For now, new editions will come out every other week.

