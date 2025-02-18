The I-25 Gap: Thousands cited during first month of express lane enforcement

DOUGLAS COUNTY — During just the first month of enforcement, the number of drivers cited for crossing the express lane double white line through the I-25 Gap between Monument and Castle Rock is in the thousands.

Using the express lanes comes with a toll, and the responsibility to only use enter and exit points. That means not crossing the double white line.

"It's not that hard to just stay in the lane and then get out when they let you. But you see it all the time," said one driver named Lindsey who prefers to stay out of the express lane, “They'll just ride right up on your bumper, and they won't stop until you get out of the way."

Through the month of December, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) cautioned that an automated monitoring system would go active in January of 2025.

Drivers caught crossing the express lane lines get a $75 fine that jumps to $150 if not paid within 20 days.

For January, the first month of enforcement in The Gap, 2801 drivers were cited.

“Wow. That's surprising,” said Lindsey.

Similar systems have been monitoring express lanes in other parts of the state since 2023. CDOT data shows 80% of drivers who get cited once for crossing the express lane lines do not get cited again.





