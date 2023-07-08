The great green-up driving down water consumption in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — “It is very green, and I like the looks of it,” said long-time Colorado Springs resident, Carol Donaldson.

It is as green as it gets in Southern Colorado.

“It's green, not just here but everywhere,” said Colorado Springs resident, Ed Donaldson, “Mountainsides that you normally see kind of grayish or tan color have got vegetation on them.”

Data from Colorado Springs Utilities shows the green-up is happening with only a small drain on the water supply.

"We're using about 29% less compared to last year at this time. And then for the year, we're about 11 and a half percent lower than what is typical in any given water year," said Colorado Springs Utilities, Water Conservation Supervisor, Julia Gallucci.

The drop in consumption is lowering recent bills for utility customers and allowing reservoirs that hold the water supply to increase storage.

Water conservation managers also know from years past that wet years can quickly shift back to dry another year.

“In 2011 everything was full, and 2012 was such a drought year that we were getting a lot of pressure to go into restrictions when our reservoirs were full,” said Gallucci, “Then in 2013, we did have to go into restrictions."

Through dry years local water users have become more conscious about water conservation and Gallucci expects the habit will continue despite this year’s bonus amount of water.

