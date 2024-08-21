Watch Now
The Goltra Fire grew "significantly" overnight, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Wednesday morning

US 6 remains shut down in both directions after Jeffco sheriff “guess-timated” fire burning near Clear Creek to be 10 acres
US 6 is shut down in both directions as firefighters battle a wildfire burning near Clear Creek Canyon in Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Goltra Fire grew "significantly" overnight, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday morning.

Additional resources have been ordered for a greater impact on the fire, the Jeffco sheriff said.

US 6 remained shut down in both directions Wednesday morning as firefighters battled the wildfire burning near Clear Creek Canyon in Jefferson County.

The Goltra Fire was first reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday near Tunnel 1 in the canyon. In an update at 7:46 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the fire was “guess-timated” to be 10 acres.

In a subsequent update at 10:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said evening down-canyon winds caused "some erratic fire behavior." Highway 6 and travel along the canyon were both closed until further notice, the sheriff's office said.

Interstate 70 and Highway 93 are both open, according to Denver7 Traffic Jayson Luber, and are good alternative routes.

No evacuations have been ordered, and no structures are threatened at this time. The fire was likely sparked by lightning, according to the sheriff's office.

Smoke from the Goltra Fire was visible from the Denver area, including from Alumni Field at Marv Kay Stadium at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden.

