The Goltra Fire grew "significantly" overnight, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Wednesday morning

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Goltra Fire grew "significantly" overnight, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday morning.

Additional resources have been ordered for a greater impact on the fire, the Jeffco sheriff said.

#Goltra Fire Update: The fire continued to grow significantly overnight and was monitored by fire and law enforcement throughout the night. Additional recourses have been ordered for a greater presence and impact this morning. Clear Creek Canyon is still completely closed. #JCSO… pic.twitter.com/dGGcRI6o1p — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) August 21, 2024

US 6 remained shut down in both directions Wednesday morning as firefighters battled the wildfire burning near Clear Creek Canyon in Jefferson County.

You can see the fire just up from Golden right now as our camera is positioned on US 6 at the Highway 93/Highway 58 junction. pic.twitter.com/j3zBXf02ro — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) August 21, 2024

The Goltra Fire was first reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday near Tunnel 1 in the canyon. In an update at 7:46 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the fire was “guess-timated” to be 10 acres.

In a subsequent update at 10:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said evening down-canyon winds caused "some erratic fire behavior." Highway 6 and travel along the canyon were both closed until further notice, the sheriff's office said.

New update on the #Goltra Fire: (10:30 p.m.) Evening down-canyon winds caused some erratic fire behavior, forcing a full closure of Hwy 6 in both directions. Travel along Clear Creek Canyon is closed until further notice in #Jeffco. pic.twitter.com/N4eHn5HcdW — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) August 21, 2024

Interstate 70 and Highway 93 are both open, according to Denver7 Traffic Jayson Luber, and are good alternative routes.

No evacuations have been ordered, and no structures are threatened at this time. The fire was likely sparked by lightning, according to the sheriff's office.

Smoke from the Goltra Fire was visible from the Denver area, including from Alumni Field at Marv Kay Stadium at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden.