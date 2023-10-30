The first snowfall of the season in Colorado Springs is getting some people excited to ski and snowboard

COLORADO SPRINGS — This Sunday was the season's first snowfall in Colorado Springs and in many parts of Southern Colorado.

Some areas south of Colorado Springs saw around a foot of snow from the first storm of the season.

Some people spent the morning clearing off inches of snow from their cars, others had snowball fights, went sledding or visited The Ski Shop.

“Oh my goodness we were not expecting this much snow, I don't think anyone was. So after all the shoveling we were just super excited to get into the ski shop,” Uhl said.

Debbi Uhl lives near Cheyenne Mountain. She said they had many inches of snow covering her driveway.

“We had ten, at our house, between eight to ten, but reality I think 10, that is what it felt like at least,” Uhl said.

Debbi Uhl is the Manager of The Ski Shop in Colorado Springs. She said the snow and cold weather is bringing more people to the store.

“I think there was a lot of excitement this season so we had a lot of early traffic. Then 80 degree weather, people might have forgotten. But the second it got cold and snowy we knew it would be coming on quick. Especially now that A-Basin is open,” Uhl said.

Ski area, Arapahoe Basin in Summit County had its opening day on Sunday. Uhl said the weather is getting people excited about the ski season.

“There is a lot of excitement to get back on the mountain and have fun as a family or with friends,” Uhl said.

Julia Ahrendt and Gabby Burnett are students in Colorado Springs and they visited The Ski Shop on Sunday to pick up a few things for snowboarding.

“I woke up and I was like omg snow, it's almost snowboarding season,” Ahrendt said. “I was actually camping last night and I woke up in the snow, but I'm still very excited,” Burnett said.

Ahrendt and Burnett said they cannot wait to get back on the mountain.

“It's just so fun and you're going with your friends and you got your super cold granola bar and it's just like swish, swoosh, swish,” Ahrendt said.

Ahrendt said she has been craving going snowboarding again. Despite the recent nice fall weather, these two snowboarders are ready for winter.

“The fall is beautiful but we like the snow,” Burnett said. “We like to go on the weekends because school is hard so it is nice just to go to the mountains,” Ahrendt said.

Burnett and Ahrendt can not wait to hit the slopes. They said their favorite mountain is Keystone.

Many of the other ski resorts in Colorado are planning on open in November.

