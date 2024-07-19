The discounted 50%: Women artists on display at the Pioneers Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new art exhibit at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum is dedicated solely to the art of women.

The title is, “50% of the Story: Women Expressing Creativity.

“50% of the Story, is a groundbreaking exhibit, and that is the first time a permanent museum exhibit is dedicated to solely the art of women. That's unbelievable in 2024 but it's true," said Curator, Leah Davis Witherow.

Close to 150 artists from the Pikes Peak Region are represented.

The show of women was put together by an all-woman team from the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

“Because for too long, women weren't seen as artists or accepted as artists. They weren't allowed to train to become artists, they weren't represented in galleries, and they weren't collected by museums. And it's time for that to change," said Davis Witherow.

Women are 50% of the population, but research for this exhibit shows less than 10% have historically been represented in museum collections.

“We are trying to correct that in our collection,” said Pioneers Museum, Director, Matt Mayberry.

It puts on display art already in the museum collection and more than 60 new pieces that were purchased from current working artists from the area.

“It's an extraordinary new exhibit, and we were really looking forward to the public seeing it," said Mayberry.

“If we're not exhibiting and collecting and preserving women's stories, boy, aren't we missing a lot of our community?” said Davis Witherow.

The creativity on display is also a wrong to women recognized and addressed with a museum putting on a show of change.

