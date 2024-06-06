"The Danger Is Real" - Staying Safe In Lakes and Pools This Summer - What To Do If You Fall Off A Boat

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — I remember learning to swim at the Briargate YMCA here in town nearly 30 years ago… they tell me they're offering a special class for infants to 3-year-olds, saying the earlier you can teach your child to swim, the better.

They say swim lessons aren't just about learning to swim. They can also teach teens and adults certain life-saving skills such as CPR. Drew Olvey with the YMCA says there are other ways to stay safe at the pool, in addition to education. If you have plans to go out to the lake, he says bring a life jacket with you to swim lessons. That way a lifeguard can make sure it's coast guard approved.

He says the danger of drowning is real, and to never swim alone. Let's say you're on a boat at Eleven Mile and you accidentally fall off while not wearing a life jacket. What do you do? Olvey says it's important that everyone knows how to backfloat. To do this, take a big breath of air, lean way back, and spread your arms and legs like a starfish. That way you should be able to float on your back while you call for help.

