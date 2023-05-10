The countdown to the melon season begins in Rocky Ford

ROCKY FORD, CO — Farmers in Rocky Ford Tuesday have begun to plant those world-famous sweet, tasty melons.

We were there today as workers from Knapp Farms were planting seedless watermelons.

One of the owners of the farm says the recent wet weather over the past two weeks has helped their prized crops get going for the season.

"We are hoping for a real good season, the melons are off to a good start, and with some good dry hot weather we should have sweet melons like every other year," says Gail Knapp

We are told you can expect to see melons at local farm stands by early July, and in grocery stores across Colorado by early August.

