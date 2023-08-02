The Colorado Springs Police Department needs your help identifying this man

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department needs your help identifying a man who was found dead in June.

According to the department, officers responded to reports of a dead man in Fountain Creek on June 20th.

The department has not provided any information as to the circumstances of the individual's death at this time.

If you have any idea who this individual is, the Colorado Springs Police Department is asking you to contact the El Paso County Coroner's Office at 719-390-2450.

