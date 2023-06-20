Colorado Springs Fire Department on the scene of a water recovery Tuesday

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a water recovery Tuesday afternoon.

In a tweet, the department said that multiple units were responding to the scene of Southbound I-25 and Tejon Street.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a water recovery around I25/ S. Tejon. Multiple units onscene avoid the area. #PIOresponding — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 20, 2023

It is unclear at this time what exactly the fire department is recovering. News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as we learn more.

____

