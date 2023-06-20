Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department on the scene of a water recovery Tuesday

Water Recovery at I-25 & Tejon St.
Ryan Mutch
The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a water recovery at I-25 & S. Tejon St.
Posted at 3:00 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 17:00:22-04

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a water recovery Tuesday afternoon.

In a tweet, the department said that multiple units were responding to the scene of Southbound I-25 and Tejon Street.

It is unclear at this time what exactly the fire department is recovering. News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as we learn more.
