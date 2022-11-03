The Colorado Springs Police Department graduated 38 recruits

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — After 29 weeks of intensive training, the 74th Police Officer Class has graduated 38 cadets. The curriculum included many rigorous training exercises, including hands-on training and testing. Every new officer also completed a certification test.

The graduates will now spend the next 15 weeks for additional training before they respond to official calls on their own.

Below is a list of some of the experiences the graduates bring:



6 graduates can speak a foreign language

They come from 17 different states, to include Puerto Rico & Guam

21 graduates have served, or are currently serving, in the Armed Forces

1 graduate holds a Master’s degree, 19 hold Bachelor’s degrees, 9 hold Associate degrees, and the remaining graduates have some form of college experience

A total of 11 have prior law enforcement experience

____

