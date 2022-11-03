Watch Now
The Colorado Springs Police Department graduated 38 recruits

The Colorado Springs Police Department Academy graduated 38 recruits in its 74th Police Officer Class
Posted at 5:13 PM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 19:13:19-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — After 29 weeks of intensive training, the 74th Police Officer Class has graduated 38 cadets. The curriculum included many rigorous training exercises, including hands-on training and testing. Every new officer also completed a certification test.

The graduates will now spend the next 15 weeks for additional training before they respond to official calls on their own.

Below is a list of some of the experiences the graduates bring:

  • 6 graduates can speak a foreign language
  • They come from 17 different states, to include Puerto Rico & Guam
  • 21 graduates have served, or are currently serving, in the Armed Forces
  • 1 graduate holds a Master’s degree, 19 hold Bachelor’s degrees, 9 hold Associate degrees, and the remaining graduates have some form of college experience
  • A total of 11 have prior law enforcement experience

