The City of Pueblo set to give health department a small boost in funding

PUEBLO — The City of Pueblo is set to give the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) a small boost in funding.

PDPHE will receive more than $760,000 from the city once it's approved by the city council. This is about $50,000 more than the city typically gets.

"The money from the city helps us to deliver services that... otherwise we wouldn't have funding to deliver," said Randy Evetts, Health Director at PDPHE. "It allows us to make sure restaurants are safe, that pools are safe, that we are able to give immunizations across the board to people that need them."

Evetts says Pueblo County gives the department about $1 million for their budget.

