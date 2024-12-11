The City of Colorado Springs hosting a meeting for neighbors of Ford Amphitheater

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mayor Yemi Mobolade and City Council President Randy Helms will be hosting a meeting for the community in regard to noise levels at the Ford Amphitheater.

The 'listening session' will take place at the Classical Academy Brown Center for the Arts on Tuesday, December 17 at 6:30 p.m. The address is 975 Stout Road.

City leaders will be listening to the 'neighbors' of the amphitheater, as well as sharing information about ongoing discussions with Venu Holding Corporation, and the owner of Ford Amphitheater about the potential implementation of additional sound mitigation strategies.

The meeting is free and open to the public, but community members can register here.

