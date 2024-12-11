Watch Now
The City of Colorado Springs hosting a meeting for neighbors of Ford Amphitheater

Ford Amphitheater noise
Maggie Bryan
Dozens of residents living near the Ford Amphitheater in north Colorado Springs showed up to voice their concerns about noise during Tuesday's city council meeting.
Ford Amphitheater noise
COLORADO SPRINGS — Mayor Yemi Mobolade and City Council President Randy Helms will be hosting a meeting for the community in regard to noise levels at the Ford Amphitheater.

The 'listening session' will take place at the Classical Academy Brown Center for the Arts on Tuesday, December 17 at 6:30 p.m. The address is 975 Stout Road.

City leaders will be listening to the 'neighbors' of the amphitheater, as well as sharing information about ongoing discussions with Venu Holding Corporation, and the owner of Ford Amphitheater about the potential implementation of additional sound mitigation strategies.

People who live near the Ford Amphitheater considering moving because of noise

Peter Choi

The meeting is free and open to the public, but community members can register here.

