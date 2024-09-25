People who live near the Ford Amphitheater considering moving because of noise

COLORADO SPRINGS — Local realtors say some people who live near the Ford Amphitheater are considering moving because they say the venue is creating too much noise.

But, others say they want to move into the neighborhood because of the amphitheater.

For many people, live music reminds them of good times. But, for some people like Steven Kjonaas who lives two miles away from the amphitheater, it has not exactly been a pleasant experience.

"In this position right here I can hear right through windows right behind me," said Kjonaas. "It's clearly not music. It's nothing that you can enjoy."

Especially when you have a condition like tinnitus, which is commonly described as a ringing sound.

"That stuff does interfere thought process and how to try to relax, there's no relaxing," said Kjonaas.

Local realtor Darren Williams has handed out more than 500 flyers over the past two weeks in an effort to cash in on the controversy.

"If you don't like music, just put ear plugs in," said Williams.

Williams' partner, Jamie Krakofsy, says some people want to move away from the amphitheater, while others say they want to move closer.

"We have a client that we met (this) past weekend. They want to sell their home in (a) different area and move closer to the area," said Krakofsy.

The Ford Amphitheater is inviting community members to its open house on October 5 to learn more about the venue and to share their concerns.

___





Honor Flight 19 Makes It To Washington DC Honor Flight of Southern Colorado is a group that works to give veterans of Southern Colorado and all expenses paid trips to our nation's capital. News5 Brie Groves got a chance to tag along with Honor Flight 19 and tell the stories of the individuals who dedicated their lives to service. Members of Honor Flight 19 pay respects decades in the making

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.