The castle builder's legacy lives on, a memorial service held Friday for James (Jim) Roland Bishop in Pueblo

PUEBLO — A memorial service was held on Friday to honor the life of James (Jim) Roland Bishop. He was known as the creator and builder of bishop castle located near Rye Colorado.

Family and friends of Mr. Bishop gathered at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Pueblo to honor his life.

“His legacy lives on,” said Dan Bishop.

James (Jim) Roland Bishop also known as “the castle builder” was born in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1944. He moved to Colorado where he and his wife raised four children. His family describes him as a survivor, renegade, visionary, humanitarian, and at times a madman genius. on November 21st, Mr. Bishop passed away in Pueblo, surrounded by his loved ones.

“I haven't done much this week, but just sit around. I guess they call that grieving,” Dan Bishop said.

His son, Dan Bishop said over these past two weeks he has been thinking a lot about the lessons his father instilled in him.

“I think it has to be hard for it to be worth it, and so when it gets hard, don't let it stop you.” Dan Bishop said. “More than anything, probably just put your head down and bear through it.”

Dan Bishop said a major part of who his father was, is shown through the castle he spent most of his life creating.

“It's really what he identified as the castle builder,” Dan Bishop said.

He said numerous people have written about how his fathers life work has impacted them.

“It's amazing the amount of people that write about showing up in a hard time in their life and walking away and using the inspiration of the castle to bring them to where they're at today and how it has improved, what they've what they were capable of doing,” Dan Bishop said. “That would probably be one of the greatest things you could share with him, if he was alive, is how he had inspired you to do something similar to what he was doing, even if it was just a rock garden,” Dan Bishop said.

Dan has been looking after Bishop Castle for the last couple of years and said he will continue to be the building’s caretaker. He said Friday's funeral was about being surrounded by loved ones. He hopes to have another memorial service at Bishop Castle this spring.

