The 118th annual El Paso County Fair returns to Calhan Saturday

CALHAN — Get ready for a good time! The El Paso County Fair returns to Calhan, CO for its 118th year. The fair starts Saturday at The El Paso County Fair and Event Center and runs until Saturday, July 22.

Tickets



Adult (12+) Day Pass $8

Adult (12+) Season Pass $27

Senior (55+) Day Pass $6

Senior (55+) Season Pass $17

Youth (3-12) Day Pass $4

Youth (3-12) Season Pass $17

All Day Pass $30 (before July 14) or $35 (on-site)

Golden Ticket* $70

*Golden tickets buy entry to all days and all evening entertainment

Discount Days**



Saturday | July 15 Military Appreciation Day

Free General Admission for Active Duty members, veterans and dependents with military ID

Monday | July 17 El Paso County Day

Free General Admission

Tuesday | July 18 Senior Day

$3 General Admission, free brunch at 11 a.m. and a free slice of pie at 3 p.m.

Wednesday | July 19 Dollar Day

$1 General Admission

Thursday | July 20 Presenting Sponsor Day

$4 General Admission, $4 Beer Garden and $4 deals

Saturday | July 22 First Responders Day

$1 off General Admission for all First Responders



**Discount tickets are only available at the box office.

Ticketed Events



Auto Races (Saturday, July 15 and Monday, July 17 at 6 p.m.)

CPRA Rodeo (Sunday, July 16 at 3 p.m.)

Laser Light Show (Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m.)

Demolition Derby (Saturday, July 22 at 6 p.m.)

Concerts



Curtis Grimes (Saturday, July 15)

WestRock Band (Sunday, July 16)

Jacob Christopher Band (Monday, July 17)

Front Range Highway (Tuesday, July 18)

Amazing Kids Talent Show (Wednesday, July 19)

Black Rose Band (Thursday, July 20)

Exit West (Friday, July 21)

Ashlee and The Longshot Revival (Saturday, July 22)

Daily Events and Activities



Community Garden

Butterfly Encounter

Bubble Extravaganza

Cow Town USA

Games

Fun slide

Jumping pillow

Kids cow train

Animals that Built America

Contests

2023 El Paso County Fair Queen



Aneka Normandie

Award Winners



VIP Award

Good Luck Sams

Volunteer Award

Mike Publicker

4-H/FFA Award

Trevor Hendrix



For more information about the El Paso County Fair, click here for a look at their informational booklet.

