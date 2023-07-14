The 118th annual El Paso County Fair returns to Calhan Saturday

CALHAN — Get ready for a good time! The El Paso County Fair returns to Calhan, CO for its 118th year. The fair starts Saturday at The El Paso County Fair and Event Center and runs until Saturday, July 22.
Tickets
- Adult (12+) Day Pass $8
- Adult (12+) Season Pass $27
- Senior (55+) Day Pass $6
- Senior (55+) Season Pass $17
- Youth (3-12) Day Pass $4
- Youth (3-12) Season Pass $17
- All Day Pass $30 (before July 14) or $35 (on-site)
- Golden Ticket* $70
*Golden tickets buy entry to all days and all evening entertainment
Discount Days**
- Saturday | July 15 Military Appreciation Day
- Free General Admission for Active Duty members, veterans and dependents with military ID
- Monday | July 17 El Paso County Day
- Free General Admission
- Tuesday | July 18 Senior Day
- $3 General Admission, free brunch at 11 a.m. and a free slice of pie at 3 p.m.
- Wednesday | July 19 Dollar Day
- $1 General Admission
- Thursday | July 20 Presenting Sponsor Day
- $4 General Admission, $4 Beer Garden and $4 deals
- Saturday | July 22 First Responders Day
- $1 off General Admission for all First Responders
**Discount tickets are only available at the box office.
Ticketed Events
- Auto Races (Saturday, July 15 and Monday, July 17 at 6 p.m.)
- CPRA Rodeo (Sunday, July 16 at 3 p.m.)
- Laser Light Show (Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m.)
- Demolition Derby (Saturday, July 22 at 6 p.m.)
Concerts
- Curtis Grimes (Saturday, July 15)
- WestRock Band (Sunday, July 16)
- Jacob Christopher Band (Monday, July 17)
- Front Range Highway (Tuesday, July 18)
- Amazing Kids Talent Show (Wednesday, July 19)
- Black Rose Band (Thursday, July 20)
- Exit West (Friday, July 21)
- Ashlee and The Longshot Revival (Saturday, July 22)
Daily Events and Activities
- Community Garden
- Butterfly Encounter
- Bubble Extravaganza
- Cow Town USA
- Games
- Fun slide
- Jumping pillow
- Kids cow train
- Animals that Built America
- Contests
2023 El Paso County Fair Queen
- Aneka Normandie
Award Winners
- VIP Award
- Good Luck Sams
- Volunteer Award
- Mike Publicker
- 4-H/FFA Award
- Trevor Hendrix
For more information about the El Paso County Fair, click here for a look at their informational booklet.
