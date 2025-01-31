‘That can't really be happening,’ copper theft hitting businesses in Pueblo

PUEBLO — Pueblo Police are investigating several incidents of people stealing copper. An employee with Global Callcenter Solutions gave KOAA News5 a call to inform us and others about recent vandalism on top of their building.

“We've had windows broken out. We've had homeless camps here, and of course, we've had all this damage,” said Tyler Cox, IT specialist for Global Callcenter Solutions. “It would just be nice to be able to just do business every day.”

Cox said vandalism has become a common occurrence over the past six months.

“Just a little after the new year, we had a break in attempt where they tried to get into our upper story of the business,” said Cox.

Then on January 11, they found more damage.

“They went in on every side of these and ripped them open and snipped off some small chunks of copper,” said Cox.

All three HVAC units on the roof of Global Callcenter Solutions have been destroyed.

“The first view is just like that can't really be happening,” said Cox.

The side panels of the air conditioning units were ripped out and torn open and most of the copper piping has been cut out and it's missing.

“Less than $100 in copper, but the damage, at least, according to our insurance, is over $50,000,” said Cox.

Their insurance company said the units are beyond repair.

“It was just so much damage for so little,” said Cox.

He said they have filed a police report.

“When it's just destructive, it hurts everybody,” said Cox.

A spokesperson for the Pueblo Police Department said they are investigating several copper thefts related to HVAC systems in Pueblo but have not arrested anyone.

“Somebody had to come up to a rooftop to do this. This wasn't like a crime of opportunity where it was just easy. They were walking by. It was unattended,” said Cox.

According to Pueblo Police, HVAC systems that are on the ground are more susceptible to theft and damage than units on a roof.

They recommend businesses install better security cameras and alarms and improve lighting. Cox has already added more locks and they plan to install cameras on the roof.

