Thanksgiving for 3,000, Fort Carson soldiers doing the cooking

FORT CARSON — A plan to offer a Thanksgiving meal to around 3,000 people in the Pikes Peak Region is possible because of help from Fort Carson soldiers.

“We're feeding 3,000. We're making 3,000 meals,” said Chief Warrant Officer, Frank Peterson.

Soldiers volunteering their culinary skills to help the salvation army with its Thanksgiving community meal.

“It makes me feel good to give back to the community and give back to what they give to us,” said Sergeant Marissa Rivera.

Planning started a couple months back.

The days for cooking and carving requires teamwork.

“Once you start going you just come up with a system and we cycle throughout the soldiers each of us had our own role and it made everything easier,” said Rivera.

There are also side dishes that have to come together in the hours just before it’s time to serve.

A crew of 13 volunteers fill eight hour shifts cooking and carving turkeys around the clock for several days leading up to Thanksgiving Day.

“Their morale is pretty high given the fact that they're working you know around the clock and even on Thanksgiving but they they're enjoying it and they're liking it,” said Peterson.

Thanksgiving morning all the food is turned over to Salvation Army volunteers who serve and deliver the meals across the Pikes Peak Region.

