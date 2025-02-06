'Thank you' Teen from Gaza receives medical treatment in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — One teenager who was stuck in the middle of the war zone between Israel and Hamas is now starting a new chapter in Colorado Springs.

"Very difficult life, no food, no more home," said Abdulaziz Abuzeriq.

Abuzeriq says the tragedy happened less than a year ago in Gaza.

"I went to go get firewood and the missile struck," said Abuzeriq.

He says he woke up three days later at the hospital without his left leg.

"I was extremely depressed. I wish I would've just died, and not have to deal with this," said Abuzeriq.

He says he now wants to start off a new chapter with both feet on the ground.

Friday night, Abuzeriq arrived in Denver, and he reunited with his uncle years after.

The non-profit humanitarian aid organization "Heal Palestine" has been behind the reunion and providing medical treatment in Colorado Springs. The organization connected with Audubon Orthotic & Prosthetic Services to provide a prosthetic leg for Abuzeriq.

"It was emotional," said Tim Nelson, Audubon Orthotic & Prosthetic Services Director.

Nelson says its support that doesn't have political or religious agendas.

"This is more for another human being who needs help and gain functions in life," said Nelson.

Abuzeriq says he is looking forward to getting his prosthetic leg soon.

"I'm grateful to be here," said Abuzeriq.

