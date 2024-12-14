'Thank you': Longtime restaurants in Colorado Springs say goodbyes to customers

COLORADO SPRINGS — Rising food prices and changing dining culture are just two reasons many longtime, iconic restaurants in Colorado Springs.

"Restaurant is everything," said Kasie Swain, owner of Mountain Shadows Restaurant.

Swain is the owner of a go-to breakfast spot, "Mountain Shadows Restaurant," located near 23rd Street and Colorado Avenue.

After serving customers for more than 30 years, Swain says jumping over hurdles like rising food prices and hiring new staff is more difficult than ever before.

"I had my two main cooks just walked out, that shut me down through June," Swain said. "I had to hire the whole new staff for kitchen and that's a process."

The China Town Restaurant in Downtown Colorado Springs has served customers for nearly a half-century.

Last July, News 5 spoke with its owner about the challenges of running her business.

Those challenges are leaving her no option but to close.

"I would say it's still a little bit of a challenge," Thomas Huang with China Town Restaurant.

The challenge to hire staff in the kitchen is one of the issues.

"Everyone here put so much time here. We are putting in almost 72 hours each week," Huang said.

Both restaurants say they couldn't raise the food prices because they care about their customers.

"It was my life," Swain said. "This was my safe place getting from reality."





