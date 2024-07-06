Trolling tourists: A good thing in Colorado mountain town

TELLER COUNTY — A connection between art and economics is happening in the Colorado mountain town of Victor.

“It's been a game changer. It's been awesome,” said Victor, Business Owner, Adam Zimmerli.

“It has been nearly a year since Danish artist Thomas Dambo installed the giant troll called Rita the Rock Planter near the historic Teller County Mining town.

The artist has done similar troll sculptures made of recycled material in seemingly out-of-the-way places around the world.

“One of the things that I loved about where this artist is putting the trolls is it seems to be in kind of like the middle of nowhere,” said Troll Visitor, Meghan Schaefer, “So he's creating sort of like a destination or a place for people to visit.”

It is bringing more people to remote Victor.

“It's probably doubled our normal walk-up that we'll have in town. Really has just pretty much doubled, is the data that I saw. So it's been huge. It's really been tangible,’ said Zimmerli.

A troll making a less traveled path more traveled is a boost for Victor.

Meet Thomas Dambo the Danish artist building trolls all over the world

