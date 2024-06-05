Test of endurance-⎯local teen taking on APEX mountain bike race

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mountain bike racers are putting in some final miles getting ready for this weekend’s Pikes Peak APEX race.

Ian Hunt who is heading into his senior year at Coronado High School is looking forward to the three-day event.

“Just going hard. It's an excuse to go fast. And when I'm racing, I like don't have to worry about other trail users.”

Hunt started racing when he was in sixth grade and is now a top contender in the high school ranks.

He works as a mentor at the non-profit Kids on Bikes.

His choice is bike trail time over screen time.

“Biking’s a way for me to get outside. And it's easy for me to think while I'm on a bike.”

His experience includes major racing events.

The Pikes Peak APEX is a new kind of challenge.

“I've done two days, back-to-back racing. I've never done a three-day race but I'm feeling pretty confident in it, I usually put in big miles back to back to back.”

Hunt is aware of the many fast riders who compete at the APEX.

He also knows this kind of race requires more than just speed.

One of his strengths is endurance.

“Where I shine is where everybody's going to be really tired and I can just, I'm just going to motor past them. Yeah, I'm not fast, but I can go forever.”

His main goal is to enjoy the experience.

