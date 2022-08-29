'Pasta in the Park' raises funds for survivors

COLORADO SPRINGS — This weekend hundreds of people came together to help survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in El Paso and Teller counties. TESSA's annual "Pasta in the park" cookoff fundraiser was held today on the Myron Stratton campus off highway 115 in Colorado Springs.

People at the event got to sample pasta dishes donated by organizations all across the community. We spoke with a victim advocate from one of those organizations who works to help survivors in the military.

"We support active duty military survivors of sexual violence as well as their dependents and their families and that extends to Colorado Springs,' said Kristy Bootes, Sharp Victim Advocate for Fort Carson, 'So much of Colorado Springs is connected to the military whether they are retired or active duty and we want to support all survivors of interpersonal violence."

KOAA News5's reporter Dianne Derby served as the emcee and is thankful she got to highlight the stories of survivors who receive help from TESSA every year.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault there is always help available. Please call the safe line at 719-633-3819. It is available 24/7.

_____

