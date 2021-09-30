Watch
Teller County welcomes Governor Polis for discussion on post pandemic economic comeback

County commissioners checked records, and it appears a Governor hasn't made an official visit to Teller County in 20 years. They invited, he accepted. There are some political ideology differences, but the approach today was about working together.
Posted at 11:06 PM, Sep 29, 2021
TELLER COUNTY — The aspens in Teller County are near the peak of the autumn change to yellow. It brings an economic boost to small mountain towns courtesy of nature.

The week or two of leaf lookers is welcome. Yet, communities in Teller County are looking for more economic help in the wake of the pandemic.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis agreed to a visit for a sit-down discussion with Teller Count leaders along with all the mayors from the county. “Share ideas, see how we can all standup together after the pandemic,” said Teller County Commissioner, Dan Williams.

Governor Polis accepted the invitation, He added Teller County to the list of stops on his Powering the Comeback Tour of Colorado.

Teller County has received some pandemic recovery aid dollars. There is more potential grant money available.

The governor does want to work with local communities to determine how to best use dollars. “Really investing locally, and we know on the ground in the communities, it’s mayors, it’s commissioners who really know the best way to deploy resource, efficiently,” said Polis. The governor was open to ideas and said he had heard about many of the same issues from other small Colorado communities.

