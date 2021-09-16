Teller County under Stage I Fire Restrictions

Due to current conditions and fire hazards in Teller County, along with a significant lack of firefighting resources, Stage I Fire Ban Restrictions have been activated on open burning in the unincorporated areas of Teller County.
The following are prohibited under the ban:
- Burning of materials not contained in an outdoor fireplace or permanent fire ring
- Use of any explosives (except for permitted mining operations)
- Use of fireworks of any type (except commercial fireworks within city limits)
- Firing of model rockets
- Burning of irrigation ditches unless completely surrounded by irrigation farmlands where burning is necessary for crop survival
Weather conditions and a lack of precipitation have contributed to existing dry conditions throughout the region and open burning can be a major cause of wildfires in Teller County.