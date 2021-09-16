Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Teller County under Stage I Fire Restrictions

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ryan Mutch
Sheriff addresses ACLU lawsuit.
ACLU suing Teller County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 1:03 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 15:03:25-04

Due to current conditions and fire hazards in Teller County, along with a significant lack of firefighting resources, Stage I Fire Ban Restrictions have been activated on open burning in the unincorporated areas of Teller County.

The following are prohibited under the ban:

  • Burning of materials not contained in an outdoor fireplace or permanent fire ring
  • Use of any explosives (except for permitted mining operations)
  • Use of fireworks of any type (except commercial fireworks within city limits)
  • Firing of model rockets
  • Burning of irrigation ditches unless completely surrounded by irrigation farmlands where burning is necessary for crop survival

For a list of what is not prohibited, click here.

Weather conditions and a lack of precipitation have contributed to existing dry conditions throughout the region and open burning can be a major cause of wildfires in Teller County.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards