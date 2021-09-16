Teller County under Stage I Fire Restrictions

Due to current conditions and fire hazards in Teller County, along with a significant lack of firefighting resources, Stage I Fire Ban Restrictions have been activated on open burning in the unincorporated areas of Teller County.

The following are prohibited under the ban:

Burning of materials not contained in an outdoor fireplace or permanent fire ring

Use of any explosives (except for permitted mining operations)

Use of fireworks of any type (except commercial fireworks within city limits)

Firing of model rockets

Burning of irrigation ditches unless completely surrounded by irrigation farmlands where burning is necessary for crop survival

Weather conditions and a lack of precipitation have contributed to existing dry conditions throughout the region and open burning can be a major cause of wildfires in Teller County.