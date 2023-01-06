Teller County Sheriff's Office offer update on two people found dead in Florissant

FLORISSANT — A Murder-Suicide was determined after two people were found dead in Florissant, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office was notified that a father had missed his court order exchange on the night of Jan. 4, 2023. Deputies began searching for the child and the father throughout the night.

Around noon on Jan. 5, the Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a man who was unconscious in his truck in Florissant. While on the scene, deputies confirmed that the vehicle was the one they were searching for, and found the father and child dead in the truck.

The father has been identified as William Brueche, and the son has been identified as Liam Brueche.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation determined the incident to be a Murder-Suicide.

