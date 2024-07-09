Teller County and Woodland Park receives grant for wildfire mitigation

TELLER COUNTY — On Monday, Teller County, along with the City of Woodland Park, announced that they received a $1 million grant from the Colorado Strategic Wildfire Action Program (COSWAP) to conduct wildfire mitigation.

The mitigation buffer zone surrounds Woodland Park.

Teller County says this is the second $1 million COSWAP Grant the county has received in the last two years. They say the first grant conducted significant mitigation on the nothwest slope of Pikes Peak between Woodland Park and the Catamount Reservoirs.

Teller County says the project was chosen because of the critical need to protect the following:



energy

water

sewer

transportation

data

communication resources that serve those in and around Woodland Park

Woodland Park City officials released the following statement regarding the grant:

"The City is thrilled to have these funds from COSWAP to plan and mitigate several critical areas. We appreciate the partnership and collaboration with Teller County officials to seek out and secure these funds for the benefit of our community. We look forward to working on these projects to offer greater protection to our residents." Woodland Park City officials

Mitigation work will start this fall, and the county says completion is expected by mid-2027.

The science of wildfire mitigation

