Tech outage impacts local services in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. — The global technology outage left some hiccups for the Pueblo County and City workers to do their business on Friday.

People who came to the Pueblo County Government Building saw an unexpected sign stating that it was closed due to IT issues.

"What's going on around?" said Maria, who came to the county office on Friday. "Everything stopped. You have to stop and leave it for next week."

Pueblo County staff members say the outage affected the county, the city, and the Colorado State Patrol.

Undersheriff Steve Bryant with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says it was the first time that the county had an incident like this.

"The problem we had was the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center also went down, so all their 9-1-1 calls were routed through our communication center," said Undersheriff Bryant.

He says the calls were routed back to the Pueblo Police Department and the Fire Department.

The Sheriff's Office took 78 emergency calls from the city's police department.

The Undersheriff says figuring out how to respond to emergency calls quicker in a situation like tech outage is under consideration right now.

A Pueblo County Spokesperson says it has 25-hundred computers, and as of 9:30 am, 2-hundred computers are back in business.

The Pueblo County is now expecting the Pueblo County Government Building to open next Monday.

