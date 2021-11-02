Tax increase could bring EMS to Penrose

PENROSE — For people in Penrose in need of an ambulance, there is a chance one will never show up.

"There will be a case when the ambulance does not show up for a serious accident," said Richard Hilderbrand, one concerned citizen in Penrose.

Penrose suspended volunteer emergency medical services on July 4, after losing more and more volunteers over the years.

"First they were very tired. Secondly, if a person is responding to too many calls, then it becomes a liability to them," said Hilderbrand.

When the services stopped, Hilderbrand took the initiative to get Ballot Measure 6C on the upcoming election in Fremont County.

6C proposes a 10 Mill Levy increase on the already existing property tax for the Florence Fire Protection District to purchase two ambulances and hire full-time EMTs.

"To me, to not have an ambulance in this area is not a responsible position to take."

Falcon's Fire Protection District passed a roughly 6 Mill Levy increase several years back with similar intentions.

"This area is growing just like everywhere along the front range, we found that our response times and the need for our own guaranteed ambulance transport service within the district boundaries was something that the Board wanted to do to enhance the service we were providing to our customers," said Trent Harwig, Fire Chief for the Falcon Fire Protection District.

Since passing the Mill Levy, Harwig says their response times in all districts have decreased.

"Our crew's morale has gone up since the ambulance service has gone in and the protection to the community has gone up," said Harwig.

Hilderbrand says he has heard concerns from community members that the tax will cost.

He estimates that a home with a market value of $200,000.00 with require a tax increase of about $140.00 per year.

"My concern is that many of the people that need the ambulance the most are the ones who can't afford it, and those are the seniors that are on fixed income," said Hilderbrand.

Election day in Colorado is November 2.