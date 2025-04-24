Take a Child to Work Day and Beyond Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Thursday, thousands of kids across the U.S. will visit workplaces, according to Junior Achievement.

April 24 marks "Take a Child to Work Day and Beyond."

"Junior Achievement, which leads Take a Child to Work Day and Beyond, has expanded the program to give kids who can’t visit a parent’s workplace for one reason or another the flexibility to experience a visit at other times throughout the year," part of a news release from Junior Achievement reads. "Through experiential learning, students gain confidence and inspiration about choosing a career, learn what it’s like to work with colleagues, and understand what different jobs are all about. This is especially important in today’s digital and constantly changing world."

For more information on the vent and how you can take part year-round, click here.





Colorado Springs students react to Trump's involuntary collection of defaulted student loans The U.S. Department of Education announced Monday that it will begin collections on defaulted loans starting May 5. We spoke to local students about their feelings on the call. Local students react to involuntary collection of defaulted student loans

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.