Tackling homelessness in Colorado Springs with proposed budget for next year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Colorado Springs wants to tackle homelessness with a new strategic plan. Mayor Yemi Mobolade has laid out his vision in next year's budget proposal.

The city wants to maintain funding for homeless outreach teams and provide access to health care, housing, and mental health.

One major part of the plan is cleaning up the city.

Currently, the Quality of Life team, a part of the city's neighborhood services division, coordinates with the Homeless Outreach Team and cleans up illegal campsites.

The city says the Quality of Life Team cleans what's left behind after the camps are vacated. The team is able to clean up one site at a time, but with the proposed budget, the team will have more staff to ensure a quicker cleanup process.

The city also wants to continue to use $500,000 to fund shelter bed operations.

Travis Williams with Springs Rescue Mission says the organization receives the city's funding to offer shelters for the homeless to avoid severe weather.

"We are thankful to be working with our city," Williams said.

He says tackling homelessness is a community effort.

"Not one entity is going to solve homelessness," Williams said.

The Colorado Springs City Council still needs to approve the budget to execute the new strategic plan, which is scheduled for November.





