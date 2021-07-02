Symbol of Colorado Springs future: New pedestrian bridge dedicated

COLORADO SPRINGS — An attention getting installation visible from I-25 through Colorado Springs is now a form and function pedestrian bridge linking America the Beautiful Park and downtown Colorado Springs. “It's symbolically, in my opinion, a bridge to our future," said Colorado Springs Mayor, John Suthers.

The bridges modern design compliments the new United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum. It is named the Park Union Bridge. A designation also given to the redeveloping west side of the downtown area of the city.

Just years ago, this district was old warehouses and dusty vacant lots considered outside the core of downtown. It is now slotted for more development. "What felt like the energy of downtown those many years ago has actually grown, because there's interesting things going on in a bigger geography," said Park Union Improvement District, Chair, Chris Jenkins.

