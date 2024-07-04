Swimming and paddle boarding, how many families celebrated the Fourth of July at Lake Pueblo State Park

PUEBLO COUNTY — Lake Pueblo State Park reached capacity by mid-morning on the Fourth of July with thousands of people trying to get on the water to enjoy the holiday. Many families drove down the road to the nearby Kestrel Pond to cool off.

Take your pick: a paddle board, tube or maybe a raft. Families brought plenty of water toys to the beach park for the Fourth of July celebration.

Toes in the water, flip flops in the sand, and book in hand, it's time to set up camp at Kestrel Pond Beach Park.

Friends Trisha Lovato and Megan McElroy brought their family to the park to celebrate the fourth.

“Having fun, hanging out with friends and family and having the kids get out their energy,” Lovato said.

“They are out here on paddle boards, snorkeling, on the floaties, doing it all today,” McElroy said.

People set up camp on the sandy beach, had picnics in the shade and barbecued. Several people enjoyed the water by paddle boarding or relaxing on floats.

“There's not a lot of places around here I feel like to get in the water for the kids where the water is a little warmer too and I know this is kind of like a newer thing here so we decided to come check it out and see what it was all about,” McElroy said.

Taking a dip, McElroy and Lovato's children spent hours swimming in Kestrel Pond.

“I love it, it's fun, spending time with each other, we have not seen each other in a while,” their kids said.

Lovato said her favorite part of Fourth of July is the fireworks and the memories they get to make.

"They're making memories, they're having a good time and joy in their summer and making memories with each other,” McElroy said.

"Watching them have a great time and just remembering how it was for me and my two my kids had a great time like I used to, that's what it is all about,” Lovato said.

Mcelroy said for the rest of the holiday she is excited to kick back, relax, and float.

Many families said after they dry off they plan to watch the fireworks tonight.

