SWFT Towing company holds memorial for former truck driver killed in crash on Highway 50

COLORADO SPRINGS — Over the weekend, SWFT Towing Company, along with drivers from various other tow companies, rode together in memory of Stacey Trudell.

Trudell was a tow truck driver for SWFT.

In early March, Trudell was off work on his way home, when he stopped to help a stranded driver before being hit and killed by a passing car along Highway 50.

"He will truly be missed but what I can say is just be cautious of drivers, of us out there," said Shay Whatley, a dispatcher for SWFT. "Our drivers out there helping get people of the roads that are broke down, just be more cautious and courteous, save a life."

Trudell is remembered by those who knew him as a "True friend," and someone who loved helping anyone. He leaves behind his wife and two kids.

_____

