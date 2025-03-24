Watch Now
Suspicious death investigation south of Colorado Springs

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office on the scene of a suspicious death investigation in the Security-Widefield area on 3-24-25.
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced they were investigating a suspicious death south of Colorado Springs on Monday.

At about 7:30 a.m., the sheriff's office announced on social media that they were in the area of Crawford Avenue and Withington Drive in the Security-Widefield area. The neighborhood is just west of the Bluestem Prairie Open Space.

The last time this article was updated at 7:40 a.m. no other information was available. As more details are shared, this article will be updated.



