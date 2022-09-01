Suspects in multiple business burglaries and vehicle theft investigations arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — After a lengthy investigation, CSPD has arrested suspects accused of participating in multiple business burglaries and vehicle thefts.

Around July of 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department began to notice a trend in crime related to burglaries and auto theft.

They began to notice multiple cases where thieves using stolen Ford F150s would ram them into local motorcycle dealerships to steal various motorcycles and utility terrain vehicles.

Based on surveillance footage of the series of motorcycle thefts along with new surveillance footage from multiple ATM thefts, CSPD identified one of the individuals as 22-year-old Loren Allen.

CSPD says Allen continued to steal floor-mounted ATMs into the first few weeks of August after using another stolen Ford F150 to smash the front entrances of storefronts.

On August 29, CSPD learned of the whereabouts and address of Mr. Allen, and as detectives were on the way to where Allen was, Patrol Officers were responding to the same residence in search of a student from Doherty High School who had made threats with a deadly weapon on social media to students and staff.

Once arriving at the location detectives and officers tried to speak with the residents of the home, and it was at this point that Allen fled on foot out of the rear of the house. After a short foot chase, he was taken into custody.

During a search of the suspect's home, detectives found two handguns, one being a stolen .40 caliber handgun with a 50-round drum magazine that matched the weapon in the videos posted to social media by the Doherty student at the scene. The student was also taken into custody.

It is believed that Allen provided the juvenile with the handgun at this time.

Mr. Allen and Iniki Kapu, 29 years old from Colorado Springs have been arrested for charges that include multiple felony burglary and weapons offenses.

A third suspect, Paul Gomez, 37 years old, from Colorado Springs is currently wanted.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7687) or 1-800-222-8477

