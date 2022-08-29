Local Doherty High School student arrested after threats made to school and students

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department has detained a local student on various charges after threatening violence on social media.

Colorado Springs Police learned on Monday morning, August 29th, of a credible threat to students and school staff of Doherty High School.

A concerned parent of the student in question called and let Colorado Springs Police know that their child had made serious threats in a video toward students and staff on social media using a handgun with a drum magazine.

As a precaution, Doherty High School was put into a "Secure" status as an investigation began to determine whether or not the student was on campus.

After the confirmation of the identity of the student and that the student was not at school, officers learned that the student may be at a friend's house located nearby.

Upon responding to the determined location the student and weapon in the video were located and taken into custody on various charges related to the posted threats and possession of the weapon.

No students or staff were injured during the incident and school resumed as normal for the remainder of the day.

District 11 reached out to families staff and students commenting on the incident:

"Doherty High School was put on a secure status today due to a social media threat. Our school administrators, Colorado Springs Police Department, and School Resource Officer acted quickly to safely secure the school and identify the source of the post. Every threat, regardless of rumors, is thoroughly investigated and taken seriously. This is a good reminder to report anything you may see on social media that causes concern to school personnel or anonymously to the Safe2Tell hotline at 1-877-542-7233 or online at Safe2Tell.org. Together we make a difference in the safety and security of our school environments."

