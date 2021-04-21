Suspect in police chase that ended in Colorado Springs with officer-involved shooting has died

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police say they suspect that led state troopers and local officers on a chase up I-25 on Monday has died.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was not involved in the incident but is investigating it.

The situation began with State Patrol investigating a robbery in Pueblo around 5 p.m. Monday and turned into a pursuit when the suspect fled north up I-25. The pursuit ended near Woodmen Road on I-25 in Colorado Springs after stop sticks were deployed and a state trooper used a patrol vehicle to ram and disable the suspect vehicle.

Monday it was reported that a Fountain Police officer who joined the pursuit as it passed through Fountain fired at the suspect, hitting him at least once. Wednesday, CSPD reported that a state trooper also fired at the suspect during the incident. Both have been placed on leave, per department policies.

Once the pursuit ended, life-saving efforts were performed on the suspect until paramedics arrived and transported him to a local hospital, according to State Patrol.

No law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident.

According to CSPD, the suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Robert Paul Garcia.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who was a witness is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

