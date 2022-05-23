Court to request competency review for suspect in Colorado Springs homicide and police chase

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The suspect in a May 13, 2022, homicide and police chase was scheduled to be in court at 8:30 a.m. in District Court 5.

The defense was set to file about Osemeke Uwadibie's competency after he was brought to court shouting, "God Almighty" and attempting to walk out of court using the gallery.

Deputies utilized soft restraint to get Uwadibie under control.

The judge is questioning his competency and no filing is needed from the defense.

“I do believe his competency is very much an issue based on past cases and behavior today,” said District Judge Jessica Curtis.

Uwadibie was arrested after brandishing a knife at a man who he was asking for a ride, then came out of an apartment chasing witnesses at the complex, striking an officer with a cane, taking off in the patrol car and eventually crashing on southbound I-25.

While officers were dealing with the crash scene, others checked out the apartment where Uwadibie came from to approach the officer and discovered Charles Gregg Slabaugh dead inside an apartment bedroom.

Uwadibie's first appearance and competency advisement are now set for May 31 at 8:30 a.m.

