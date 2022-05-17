Man arrested for first-degree murder after leading CSPD on chase in stolen police cruiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — One man has been arrested for First Degree Murder with additional charges pending after leading Colorado Springs Police on a chase in a stolen police cruiser.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Osemeke Uwadibie and is currently in custody at the El Paso County Jail.

At approximately 9:50 p.m. on May 13, CSPD received a call of a Felony Menacing that happened in the 200 block of East Arvada Street.

The caller said a man approached him and asked for a ride but when the caller refused, the man grabbed him and pulled out a knife. The caller was able to break away and call 911.

When officers arrived on the scene, Uwadibie walked out of an apartment and began chasing witnesses.

It was later revealed that the apartment had a homicide victim inside.

Uwadibie confronted the arriving officer and began assaulting the officer and the officer proceeded to fire their duty weapon at least once at the suspect.

Uwadibie proceeded to take control of the officer's patrol vehicle and stole it, driving south on East Arvada Street and then onto southbound I-25.

Officers began pursuing Uwadibie when the suspect crashed into multiple vehicles on I-25 and as a result, the vehicle became disabled on southbound I-25 near South Academy Boulevard where the suspect was then apprehended.

Afterward, Uwadibie was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The officer suffered minor injuries and is on administrative leave per CSPD policy.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released at a later time.

Under Colorado law, the incident will be investigated by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the findings turned over to the 4th Judicial District for review.

