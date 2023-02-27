Suspect in custody following an hours-long standoff in Security-Widefield neighborhood

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office was reporting a heavy law enforcement presence at Easy Street and Kiva Road in Security-Widefield Monday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff's Office, they received a 9-1-1 call just before 2:30 p.m. regarding a felony menacing in the 60th block of Easy St. A couple of minutes later, the Sheriff's Office then received a shots fired call.

The Sheriff's Office is reporting an armed and barricaded suspect at the scene.

Law enforcement is advising residents to secure their homes and stay away from windows and doors.

SWAT and the Tactical Support Group are on the scene.

As of 7:25 p.m. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office lifted the shelter-in-place order in the Security-Widefield neighborhood and reported there is no longer a threat to the community.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said that after a deputy-involved shooting, the suspect is in custody and was transported to a local for their injuries.

EPSO says there are no other injuries to report.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is now the lead agency

on this case.

In accordance with Colorado Revised Statute 16-2.5-301, the Colorado Springs Police Department is the lead investigative agency for this officer-involved shooting. This is an ongoing investigation and information will be released as appropriate. https://t.co/IXt3BLjRVH — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) February 28, 2023

This is a developing situation and this article will be updated as more information is learned.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.