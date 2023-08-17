Suspect charged with felonies in connection with Jeffco parks sexual predator case

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The man accused of exposing himself and targeting lone women on trails in Jefferson County has now been charged with multiple felonies, according to the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Glenn Thompson Braden IV, 20, of Evergreen is accused of confronting women and committing lewd acts multiple times at Flying J Ranch Park, Alderfer/Three Sisters Park and Genesee Mountain Park (the Beaver Brook Trailhead location). The first incident was reported on April 3 and the final two both happened on Aug. 8.

Initially, Braden, who was arrested on the evening of Aug. 8 after he allegedly exposed himself to two separate women who were hiking alone near the Beaver Brook Trailhead, had been charged with multiple misdemeanors in connection with 11 different incidents.

Our Denver news partners reported on Friday that during a court hearing, a deputy district attorney with the First Judicial District told a judge that her office thought felony charges were more appropriate in this case. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was asked to submit an updated affidavit — which was essentially the same as what was released Thursday, but with the upgraded charges.

At the end of the hearing, Jefferson County Judge Keith Goman set the same bond as Thursday: $100,000 cash-only.

Braden now faces 15 counts, including multiple felonies: one count of attempted sexual assault and four counts of unlawful sexual contact, according to the district attorney’s office. In addition, he was charged with nine counts of indecent exposure (misdemeanor) and one count of criminal mischief.

His next court appearance is Thursday at 10 a.m. for return filing of charges.